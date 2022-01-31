Saturday Late Night Comedy and Magic

Come join us for a fun night of comedy and magic! We have 6 of Toronto’s up and coming stand up comedians lined up for you, with two headliners! We also have magician Ken Fam taking the stage to shake things up a bit with his brand of comedy magic.

If you’re looking for fun late night Saturday plans, this is it! Come hang out and have a good time while meeting new people and enjoying a great show!

We have an awesome lineup, which includes:

Sean Carson

Sean Carson is one of the nation’s most topical and relevant comedians. His versatile joke writing and original satire has earned him a reputation as both an indie and club favourite. He is also a talented producer, podcast host, political candidate and community advocate.

Laura McLean

Laura is a comic originally from Ottawa where she did stand up for 6 years. She brings to the stage a mix of fun and energetic acts, and is truly a joy to watch.

Erin Cunningham

Fresh on the scene and all the way from the land of Kangaroos and Crocodile Dundee, Erin brings a blend of fun, crude and honest entertainment.Get ready to laugh, cry, and everything in between.

Ken Fam (Magician)

Ken is a Toronto-based magician who found success on TikTok, where he’s got over 10 million views and several viral videos. He’s now making the leap from behind the phone screen to the stage. Don’t miss out!

Ben McKay

At only 22 years old, he has already been featured at the Guelph Comedy Festival, while producing Waterloo’s most popular stand up show (Jokes at Jane’s). He also has a new monthly show in Toronto called Rocking Chair Comedy at Larry’s Folly. Follow him on instagram @bighairbignose and on twitter @ben22yearsold

Kyle Lucey (Headliner)

Winner of the Durham Comedy Festival, Kyle is the perfect mix of dark and goofy. He’s been featured on Sirius XM and MTV, all while being one of the youngest comedians to be signed by Yuk Yuk’s. We don’t have enough space here to list all his accolades, so you’ll just have to come see him for yourself.

Anjelica Scannura (Headliner)

Anjelica Scannura is a Toronto-based comic who has performed in the Palm Springs, Boston, and Burbank Comedy Festivals. She was a finalist in Toronto Comedy Brawl 2019, and the winner of the ‘I Heart Jokes Awards’ 2018 Newcomer comic. As an actor you’ve seen her in Disney’s Camp Rock, Disney’s Overruled, CTV’s Satisfaction, APTN’s Renegade Press, TIFF’s Manson My Name is Evil, The CW’s Reign, CBC’s Exhibitionists, CBC’s Frankie Drake Mysteries, and in Little Italy as ‘Teresa’ starring Hayden Christensen and Emma Roberts. We’re excited to have her at our show, and you should be too!

Tickets are $10, and you can direct your money to a specific performer of your choice if you buy online ahead of time.

Link for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/saturday-late-night-comedy-and-magic-tickets-258713146987

You can also pay by debit, credit, or cash at the door. See you there!