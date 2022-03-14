St Patrick’s Saturday Comedy and Magic – Matinee Show

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Come join us for some daytime matinee fun in honour of St Patrick’s Day weekend! We will have 5 awesome comedians for you, and local magician Kensington Ken to amaze and entertain.
This surely will be a fun afternoon, and a great way to get started on the St Patty’s weekend festivities. You are guaranteed some good laughs, and you might even be amazed.
March 19 at 3:30 pm. It’s just $10 to attend, and 100% of the ticket sales will go to the performers. You can also direct your ticket towards a specific performer and they will get all of the money.
Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-patricks-saturday-comedy-and-magic-matinee-show-tickets-297310633107
Your performers are:
Cormac McGuinness
Gary Lamkin
Dan Brennan
Gavin McGoldrick
Headliner: Darren Bourke
Magician: Kensington Ken
Hope to see you there!
Location Address - 319 Augusta Ave, Toronto
Event Price - $10 advance, $15 at door