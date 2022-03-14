St Patrick’s Saturday Comedy and Magic – Matinee Show

Come join us for some daytime matinee fun in honour of St Patrick’s Day weekend! We will have 5 awesome comedians for you, and local magician Kensington Ken to amaze and entertain.

This surely will be a fun afternoon, and a great way to get started on the St Patty’s weekend festivities. You are guaranteed some good laughs, and you might even be amazed.

March 19 at 3:30 pm. It’s just $10 to attend, and 100% of the ticket sales will go to the performers. You can also direct your ticket towards a specific performer and they will get all of the money.

Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-patricks-saturday-comedy-and-magic-matinee-show-tickets-297310633107

Your performers are:

Cormac McGuinness

Gary Lamkin

Dan Brennan

Gavin McGoldrick

Headliner: Darren Bourke

Magician: Kensington Ken

Hope to see you there!