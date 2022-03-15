St. Patrick’s Saturday Comedy and Magic Shows

Come join us for not one, but two comedy and magic show this coming St. Patrick’s weekend! We will have a 7 pm prime time show, and a 10 pm late night show. Each show will be a fantastic line up of comedians, and ending with a magic show from Kensington Ken.

The 7 pm show will be more friendly and fun, while the 10 pm late show will be anything goes. You have been warned! After the 10 pm show, everyone is welcomed to stay and party the night away.

It’s just $10 to attend, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the performers. Be sure to get your tickets early, because we have sold out of tickets the last 4 weeks in a row.

Tickets link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-patricks-saturday-comedy-and-magic-shows-tickets-297406901047

Our jam packed lineup includes:

Darren Bourke

Gary Lamkin

Hannah Veldhoen

Erin Cunningham

Marco Pittino

Gavin McGoldrick

Jody Ferrer

Dan Brennan

Ben Bayfield

Kensington Ken

Hope to see you there!