Sugar Rush Toronto 2021

This immersive, open-air experience is a vibrant walk through 40,000 square feet of pure Candytropolis! Featuring colourful installations, one-of-a kind art displays, live performances, custom parade floats and candy-powered interactions.

Square One Mall in Mississauga, Lot 6 (100 City Centre Dr). Aug 6-Sep 6, 2021, Thu-Sun 11 am-11 pm. Adult pass $25; child (3-12 yrs) $17; kids 2 and under free. Family 4-pack $75 (2 adult, 2 child passes); Friends 4-pack $85 (4 adult passes). sugarrushtoronto.ca