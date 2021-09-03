- News
After five years of completely sold-out Séances, Jaymes invites you to THE EATONVILLE FARMHOUSE SÉANCE. Experience undeniable fear in an authentic Victorian Séance at one of Toronto’s last remaining Victorian era farmhouses. This soul-shaking psychological experience is not intended for the weak or faint of heart. Restricted to ages 18+.
Jaymes has been running his Victorian Séance since 2015, and they have been 100% sold out. This is the smallest Séance group size we have ever offered, making it our most interactive and exclusive experience to date. Don’t miss out on this spine-chilling and engaging psychological experience. Tickets sell fast! We are committed to upholding all governmental laws and by-laws by adhering to mandatory COVID-19 safety measures. Please visit https://www.jaymeswhite.com/seance/ for more details.
Check out unexplained footage from a past Séance.
Dates: October 1 – November 27, 2021
Tickets: $66.66
Times: 7:30pm, 9:30pm, 11:59pm
Email: info@jaymeswhite.com
https://www.jaymeswhite.com/get-tickets/
