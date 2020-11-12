4.6 km drive-through Christmas experience with The Forgetful Elf. A map and an audio story will be provided for a self-guided experience from the comfort of your car. Tour the grounds and discover the natural beauty of the property, looking for Santa’s lost items along the way. Bring your letter to Santa to send through the North Pole Postal Service. Dec 11 and 12. 5-9 pm. $40 per vehicle. All ages. Pre-register https://trca.ca/event/the-forgetful-elf/?instance_id=5777