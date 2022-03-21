A showcase of Toronto’s up and coming comedians, with a professional headliner and a magician.

Come join us for an evening of laughter with some of Toronto’s newest amateur comedians. Some of them are awesome, some of them aren’t, but either way you’re guaranteed a fun time!

To end the evening, we have a professional comedian to headline the show. And that’s not all! Local magician Kensington Ken will also hit the stage to show you some fun magic tricks!

Get your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-pro-am-comedy-show-featuring-torontos-newest-comedians-with-magic-tickets-302339053247

Your featured headliners are:

Anjelica Scannura: Recently selected to be a featured performer in this year’s Winnipeg Comedy Festival, she’s definitely our most decorated performer ever. She was a finalist in Toronto Comedy Brawl 2019, and the winner of the ‘I Heart Jokes Awards’ 2018 Newcomer comic. As an actor, you’ve seen her in Disney’s Camp Rock, Disney’s Overruled, CTV’s Satisfaction, APTN’s Renegade Press, TIFF’s Manson My Name is Evil, The CW’s Reign, CBC’s Exhibitionists, CBC’s Frankie Drake Mysteries, and in Little Italy as ‘Teresa’ starring Hayden Christensen and Emma Roberts, now on Amazon Prime. Heck, she even has the time to produce her own comedy show. We’re lucky to have her headline the show, and I’m sure you will agree!

Kensington Ken: He’s somewhat Tik-Tok famous, with over 60k followers and north of 10 million video views. He’s finally decided to stop hiding behind the phone screen and do some magic on stage. You’ll love his bigger stage illusions, as well as some amazing mind reading tricks.