The Second City: Safer, Shorter & Still So Funny

Remember that thing called “joy”? Come hell or high water or whatever other disaster is on your 2020 bingo card, The Second City Toronto is back, live and in-person. Take the night off from non-stop doomscrolling and join the cast of comedians for this all-improvised, laugh-packed escape. From improv games to brand-new characters, it’s never the same experience twice. 8 pm. Rated R. Sept 3-Oct 8. Thu at 8 pm, Fri and Sat at 8 & 10 pm.

Food & beverage service will be available with minimal contact.

*Strict social distancing protocols will be in place: maximum of 50 patrons (16.7% capacity); tables will be spaced generously; face coverings required for entry/exit/when moving throughout the building.

Date And Time

2020-09-03 @ 08:00 PM to
2020-10-08 @ 09:30 PM
 

Venue

The Second City
 

