Toronto Horror Hallways is back for 2020! Come experience the most terrifying haunted attraction in the GTA October 9-November 8, Fri-Sat 6-11 pm, Sat 6-10 pm. $20.

What we are doing to keep our guests and staff safe: All crew members go through a medical check and forms before starting a shift, all guests must wear a mask or face covering, hand sanitizer for guests and extra sanitizing protocols put in place, touch free temp check for all guests, and more. Our demons can’t wait to see you….

Tickets and full details at TorontoHorrorHallways.com

647-993-7631 // horrorhallwaystoronto@gmail.com

 

2020-10-09 @ 06:00 PM to
2020-11-08 @ 11:00 PM
 

