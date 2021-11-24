Readers' Choice 2021

Nov 23, 2021

Union Holiday Outdoor Skating Rink

17 17 people viewed this event.

Celebrate the holiday season at the gateway to Toronto! Union Holiday—Presented by TD will be bringing the magic back to Front Street with the highly-anticipated return of the outdoor skating rink. Union and TD are looking forward to creating a fun atmosphere for the community to enjoy through a free outdoor skating experience with skates and helmets donated by Bauer Hockey. 

In addition to free equipment, Bauer is excited to offer additional experiences onsite at Union Holiday–Presented by TD including a pop-up location at Union Station, skating lessons as well as special guests and free giveaways throughout the month of December.

Open daily (weather permitting), the experience is free, fun and safe – guaranteed to keep you in a winter mood throughout the holiday season. For the safety of our patrons, Ontario Public Health COVID-19 protocols will be enforced. We strongly recommend that all patrons be vaccinated. Masks are mandatory and patrons will be required to complete a COVID-19 questionnaire upon arrival at the rink.

Nov 29-Jan 2.

Open Daily (weather permitting) 
Sunday to Wednesday: 11:00 am – 7:00pm 
Thursday to Saturday: 11:00 am – 9:00pm

Additional Details

Location Address - 65 Front Street West Toronto, Ontario M5J 1E6

Event Price - Free

Location ID - 564112

Date And Time
Mon, Nov 29th, 2021 @ 11:00 AM
Sun, Jan 2nd, 2022 to

Location
Union Station

Event Types
Attraction

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

