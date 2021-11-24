Union Holiday Outdoor Skating Rink

Celebrate the holiday season at the gateway to Toronto! Union Holiday—Presented by TD will be bringing the magic back to Front Street with the highly-anticipated return of the outdoor skating rink. Union and TD are looking forward to creating a fun atmosphere for the community to enjoy through a free outdoor skating experience with skates and helmets donated by Bauer Hockey.

In addition to free equipment, Bauer is excited to offer additional experiences onsite at Union Holiday–Presented by TD including a pop-up location at Union Station, skating lessons as well as special guests and free giveaways throughout the month of December.

Open daily (weather permitting), the experience is free, fun and safe – guaranteed to keep you in a winter mood throughout the holiday season. For the safety of our patrons, Ontario Public Health COVID-19 protocols will be enforced. We strongly recommend that all patrons be vaccinated. Masks are mandatory and patrons will be required to complete a COVID-19 questionnaire upon arrival at the rink.

Nov 29-Jan 2.

Open Daily (weather permitting)

Sunday to Wednesday: 11:00 am – 7:00pm

Thursday to Saturday: 11:00 am – 9:00pm