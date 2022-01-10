Lakeview Community Partners Limited (LCPL) are thrilled to invite the community to visit their Lakeview Village Winter Art Trail, which is now open to the public. The winter art trail features beautiful artistic works commissioned by local Mississauga artists. Strolling along the trail is the perfect winter activity that encourages people to get outside, stretch their legs and admire the local art. The trail is open and accessible to the public throughout the remainder of the season.