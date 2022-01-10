Readers' Choice 2021

Winter Art Trail

Jan 10, 2022

Winter Art Trail

Lakeview Community Partners Limited (LCPL) are thrilled to invite the community to visit their Lakeview Village Winter Art Trail, which is now open to the public. The winter art trail features beautiful artistic works commissioned by local Mississauga artists. Strolling along the trail is the perfect winter activity that encourages people to get outside, stretch their legs and admire the local art. The trail is open and accessible to the public throughout the remainder of the season.  

Location Address - 800 Hydro Rd.  Mississauga

Event Price - Free

Mon, Jan 10th, 2022 @ 12:00 AM
to Sun, Mar 20th, 2022

Lakeview Village

Attraction

Art

