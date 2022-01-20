Winter Glow

- News
Experience a family-friendly outdoor winter festival at Black Creek Pioneer Village in Toronto from Feb 4-27, 2022 (on select nights only) as you celebrate the magic of winter with ice and snow sculptures, illuminated structures, life size snow globes, light show and more! Choose between a walk thru experience or drive thru in the comfort and safety of your car. Tickets must be purchased in advance online at http://www.winterglow.ca
Location Address - 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $40 per car (drive-thru) OR per person pricing for walk-thru starts at $12.99+
