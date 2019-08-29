August Annex Two-Day Summer Market: Day 1

Tranzac 292 Brunswick, Toronto, Ontario

The August Annex Two Day Summer Market is a neighbourhood celebration and fundraiser for essential programs at CAMH and Workman Arts. The Annex Summer Night Market brings together artisans, artists and vintage vendors.

The first night takes place August 29 from 5-11 pm at the Tranzac Club The second night is on August 30 from 5-11 pm at Trinity-St. Paul's United Church. Free admission.

Tranzac 292 Brunswick, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free
Community Events
Benefits
