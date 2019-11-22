Aurora Winter Festival
Ontario Place – East Island 955 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario
Enchanting elements inspired by the North Pole including magical characters, captivating light displays, Santa's workshop, artificial snow tube park, ice skating pond and other games and activities. Nov 29-Dec 30, Wed-Sun 4-10 pm, see website for exact schedule (tickets must be purchased in advance for specific entry times). The Aurora Winter Festival is not open on the following dates: Nov. 25 & 26, Dec. 1 & 2, Dec. 9 & 10, Dec. 16, Dec. 25. $13-$18. family pass $50-$60.
Info
Festive Season
All Ages, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Festivals