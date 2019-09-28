Avan Jojia
Indigo Bay & Bloor 55 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M4W 1A5
Actor Avan Jogia presents excerpts from his debut poetry collection, Mixed Feelings set to musical and visual accompaniment, and explores what it means to be mixed-race within a world increasingly fixated on racial identity. Book signing to follow. 7 pm. Free.
Individuals must have purchased a copy of Mixed Feelings to be in the book signing line; proof of purchase required from any Indigo, Chapters, Coles or Indigospirit location, or Indigo.ca.
