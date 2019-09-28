Avan Jojia

Actor Avan Jogia presents excerpts from his debut poetry collection, Mixed Feelings set to musical and visual accompaniment, and explores what it means to be mixed-race within a world increasingly fixated on racial identity. Book signing to follow. 7 pm. Free.

Individuals must have purchased a copy of Mixed Feelings to be in the book signing line; proof of purchase required from any Indigo, Chapters, Coles or Indigospirit location, or Indigo.ca.