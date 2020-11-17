Avatar Ages – An Impossible Concert Experience

NOW MagazineAll EventsAvatar Ages – An Impossible Concert Experience

Four part concert series. Jan 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 4 pm. $17 per show, $50 for 4 shows. https://avatarages.com

Saturday, January 9 – Age of Dreams (Hunter Gatherer from start to finish plus Avatars biggest songs)
Saturday, January 16 – Age of Illusions (Feathers & Flesh and Avatar Country fan voted set list)
Saturday, January 23 – Age of Madness (Black Waltz and Hail the Apocalypse fan voted set list)
Saturday, January 30 – Age of Memories (Thoughts of No TomorrowSchlacht and Avatar fan voted set list)

2021-01-09 @ 04:00 PM to
2021-01-30 @ 06:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Virtual Event

