Avatar Ages – An Impossible Concert Experience

Four part concert series. Jan 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 4 pm. $17 per show, $50 for 4 shows. https://avatarages.com

Saturday, January 9 – Age of Dreams (Hunter Gatherer from start to finish plus Avatars biggest songs)

Saturday, January 16 – Age of Illusions (Feathers & Flesh and Avatar Country fan voted set list)

Saturday, January 23 – Age of Madness (Black Waltz and Hail the Apocalypse fan voted set list)

Saturday, January 30 – Age of Memories (Thoughts of No Tomorrow, Schlacht and Avatar fan voted set list)