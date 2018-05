Players presents a full-scale production. Stuck in the boring age of peace, the Avengers heroes masquerade as high school teachers in T.O.'s Riverdale district in this raucous show that lampoons pop-culture characters, the city of Toronto, and topical socio-political issues. Opens Jun 7 and runs to Jun 16, Thu-Sat 8:30 pm. $15-$25.

playersto.com/avengerdale