La Serena album launch (Sephardic music) with her quartet: Justin Gray (bass and bass veena); Joel Schwartz (electric and resonator guitar); and Naghmeh Farahmand (Persian percussion). With guests Ernie Tollar (winds), Maryem Tollar (vocals). 8 pm (doors 7:30 pm). $20.

eventbrite.ca/e/68563963661