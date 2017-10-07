Azure Restaurant & Bar Thanksgiving Dinner Special
InterContinental Toronto Centre 225 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2X3
This Thanksgiving, enjoy the Thanksgiving Dinner Special, Maple Bourbon Glazed Turkey, at Azure Restaurant & Bar inside the InterContinental Toronto Centre. Find yourself feasting under a canopy of glass with views of the Toronto cityscape. $29 per person. Oct 7-9.
Share your Thanksgiving meal with Azure Restaurant & Bar by tagging @ICTorontoCentre on Twitter and Instagram and use #Azurelicious!

