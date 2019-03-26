AZURE Talks: New Directions In Design

George Brown College Waterfront Campus 51 Dockside, Toronto, Ontario M5A 0B6

This talk will feature five past and present AZ Awards jurors discussing the scope of their work, what’s on their drawing boards, and what new areas of inquiry – related to new building technologies, construction possibilities and approaches to sustainability – they are exploring within their practice. 6:30-8 pm Mar 26. $20.

Tickets: https://azm.ag/2Xs8bYH // 416-203-9674 x 242

George Brown College Waterfront Campus 51 Dockside, Toronto, Ontario M5A 0B6
