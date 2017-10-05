B Inspired Festival

Free Street Festival – Mingle with the global leaders of mission-driven business and explore booths featuring Toronto’s local B Corp community. Free food, drink, music and giveaways. Participating certified B Corps include NOW Magazine, Beau's All Natural Brewing Company, Patagonia, Propeller Coffee and many more. Live music by Emmanual Jal and NEFE. Open to everyone. From 4-9 pm at Yonge-Dundas Square.

Talks – From 2-5 pm at Massey Hall (178 Victoria). Tickets are $35 and available from Massey Hall: https://www.masseyhall.com/tickets/b-inspired-talks

Hear from a selection of speakers representing the leading minds at environmentally and socially responsible businesses. The featured speaker will be John Mackey, Whole Foods co-founder and CEO.

binspiredevent.com