B-Xalted! – Cold Night, Warm Song: Midwinter Music

B-Xalted! was formed last December by author Barbara Gowdy and publisher/editor/musician Whitney Smith to dive into Handel’s Messiah. In its third presentation, Simon Walker conducts some of the choir’s most beloved pieces, from the medieval carol Gaudete and Vivaldi’s Baroque Magnificat to works by Rachmaninoff, Vaughan Williams, and Canada’s Rob Teehan and Stephanie Martin. 8 pm. $35 for reserved seats; $25 general admission, $15 underemployed.