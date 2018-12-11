New choir or writers & musical artists performs excerpts from Handel’s Messiah.

Founded by novelist Barbara Gowdy & writer/musician Whitney Smith, and comprising fellow writers & other artists: Andrew Adair, organ; soloists Dallas Chorley, soprano; Rebecca Gray, alto; Charles Davidson and David Walsh, tenors, and Nicholas Borg, bass. $25, stu/srs $15, underemployed $10. eventbrite.ca/e/50662454766