B-Xalted!

New choir or writers & musical artists performs excerpts from Handel’s Messiah. 

Founded by novelist Barbara Gowdy & writer/musician Whitney Smith, and comprising fellow writers & other artists: Andrew Adair, organ; soloists Dallas Chorley, soprano; Rebecca Gray, alto; Charles Davidson and David Walsh, tenors, and Nicholas Borg, bass. $25, stu/srs $15, underemployed $10. eventbrite.ca/e/50662454766

Info
St Peter & St Simon Church 525 Bloor E, Toronto, Ontario M4W 1J1 View Map
Festive Season
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
647-823-1233
