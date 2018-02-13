Beaches Chess Club
Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1
Chess player and historian Erik Malmsten looks back and celebrates the accomplishments of the Beaches Chess Club which captured the City of Toronto Championship in 1917, 1918, and 1920. All welcome. Co-sponsored by the Beach and East Toronto Historical Society. 7-8:15 pm. Free.
torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT332073&R=EVT332073
Info
Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1 View Map
Free
Community Events