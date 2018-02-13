Chess player and historian Erik Malmsten looks back and celebrates the accomplishments of the Beaches Chess Club which captured the City of Toronto Championship in 1917, 1918, and 1920. All welcome. Co-sponsored by the Beach and East Toronto Historical Society. 7-8:15 pm. Free.

