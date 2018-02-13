Beaches Chess Club

Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1

Chess player and historian Erik Malmsten looks back and celebrates the accomplishments of the Beaches Chess Club which captured the City of Toronto Championship in 1917, 1918, and 1920. All welcome. Co-sponsored by the Beach and East Toronto Historical Society. 7-8:15 pm. Free. 

torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT332073&R=EVT332073

416-393-7703
