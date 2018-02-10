The Black Liberation Ball
Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
Ballroom event will be a celebration of Blackness and also serve as a transnational stage, where performers from across North America will come together and have dialogue with each other. Celebrity judges including Pony Zion and the legendary Leiomy Maldonado, The Icon Michael Roberson Maasai Milan and commentator The Rocksocking Twysted Miyake Mugler. With DJs Black Cat and Karim Olen Ash. 9:30 pm. $10. Brigantine Room.
Info
Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8 View Map
Black History
Community Events, Music
Dance Music/DJ/Lounge