The Black Liberation Ball

Ballroom event will be a celebration of Blackness and also serve as a transnational stage, where performers from across North America will come together and have dialogue with each other. Celebrity judges including Pony Zion and the legendary Leiomy Maldonado, The Icon Michael Roberson Maasai Milan and commentator The Rocksocking Twysted Miyake Mugler. With DJs Black Cat and Karim Olen Ash. 9:30 pm. $10. Brigantine Room.