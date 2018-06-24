ByBlacks Boat Cruise
Enterprise 2000 242 Cherry St south of Unwin Ave, Toronto, Ontario
Music by DJ Babiface, The Juiceman (Jonathan Shaw), and DJ Fynntastic, food, prizes for best dressed. Boarding at noon, cruise from 1-5 pm. $40 eventbrite.ca.
Dress code- At least one piece of African inspired clothing. $500 worth of cash & prizes for the best-dressed male & female, cash bar and food. Net proceeds in support of ByBlacks Foundation & Kazembe Foundation.
