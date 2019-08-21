Body Party - A Pro-Choice Fundraiser and Party

Concert with The Beaches, RALPH, Tush, Prince Innocence and Dae the Poet with dancing and prizes to benefit abortion providers and activists across North America. Doors 7 pm. $2-$30. All proceeds from this event will be split between the National Network of Abortion Funds and the Bay Centre for Birth Control at Women’s College Hospital.

