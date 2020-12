Evening of storytelling, jazz standards and greatest hits from The Guess Who and BTO from Randy and Tal Bachman. Local musicians Brooke Blackburn, The Heavyweights Brass Band, Kaia Kater and Genevieve Marentette round out the concert. Dec 17 at 7 pm. The performance will be rebroadcast. http://torontojazz.com

Please consider supporting The Daily Bread Food Bank and The Unison Benevolent Fund, the charity partners for this event.