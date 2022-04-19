Bachman Cummings

Canada’s most celebrated musicians and songwriters Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings are coming to Toronto for their cross-Canada reunion tour entitled, Together Again, Live In Concert.



Together Again, Live In Concert sees Bachman and Cummings sharing the stage for the first time in over a decade, and will celebrate the music of The Guess Who, Bachman Turner Overdrive and Burton Cummings.

July 19, doors 5:30 pm, show at 7:30 pm. $54 and up. Budweiser Stage, 909 Lake Shore West. ticketmaster.ca.