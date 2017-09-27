Queen Bees Arts Education presents an evening will be filled with stories and songs of youth, empowerment and learning and growing in the arts. Performers include Bryn Kennedy, April Leung, Giovanna Pandullo, Olivia Orton and others. Help set Queen Bees up for a successful first year. Sep 27 at 8 pm. $15.

socap.ca/event/back-to-school-cabaret-a-queen-bees-fundraiser