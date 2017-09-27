Back To School Cabaret: A Queen Bees Fundraiser

The Social Capital Theatre 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1

Queen Bees Arts Education presents an evening will be filled with stories and songs of youth, empowerment and learning and growing in the arts. Performers include Bryn Kennedy, April Leung, Giovanna Pandullo, Olivia Orton and others. Help set Queen Bees up for a successful first year. Sep 27 at 8 pm. $15.

socap.ca/event/back-to-school-cabaret-a-queen-bees-fundraiser

The Social Capital Theatre 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1 View Map
Stage
Theatre
647-982-4545
