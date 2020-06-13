Back to the Basement

Virtual concert in support of doctors, nurses, first responders and health-care workers support of Direct Relief. Live-from-home performances from A Flock Of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Cutting Crew, Naked Eyes, Animotion, The Escape Club, Nu Shooz, Annabella of Bow Wow Wow, Farrington & Mann of When In Rome, The Vapors, Tiffany, Downtown Julie Brown, and Richard Blade, and the Spoons. 2 & 7 pm. Donations.

2 pm - facebook.com/events/557475728468493

7 pm- facebook.com/events/899572057189861