Back To The Electric Circus

The Carbon Bar 99 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1S1

Take it way back with a night of dinner, DJs and dancing at Back to the Electric Circus. The New Year’s Eve party pays homage to Electric Circus – a club Citytv replaced at 99 Queen Street East when the station launched in 1972. Dine in a glamorous and comfortable space with a NYE menu serving family style courses.  Seatings at 5 pm ($59), 6:30 pm $79), table all night -$99. Reserve. For full menu: thecarbonbar.ca/menus

Info

All Ages, New Year's

416-947-7000

