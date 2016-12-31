Take it way back with a night of dinner, DJs and dancing at Back to the Electric Circus. The New Year’s Eve party pays homage to Electric Circus – a club Citytv replaced at 99 Queen Street East when the station launched in 1972. Dine in a glamorous and comfortable space with a NYE menu serving family style courses. Seatings at 5 pm ($59), 6:30 pm $79), table all night -$99. Reserve. For full menu: thecarbonbar.ca/menus