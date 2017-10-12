Backyard Foraging And Wild Cocktails

Toronto Botanical Garden 777 Lawrence E, Toronto, Ontario

Learn from Ellen Zachos, how to make dirty daylily martinis, rosehip soup and many other delicious treats by harvesting and preparing common garden plants. You'll be able to taste cocktails from Ellen's book, such as The Sumac Sip or The Kentucky Belle for $5 at the Botanical Bar. Cocktails start at 5:30 pm, lecture at 7:30 pm. $15, stu w/ ID $12. Pre-register

