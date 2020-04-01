A few years from now...Bacurau, a small village in the Brazilian sertão, mourns the loss of its matriarch, Carmelita, who lived to be 94. Days later, its inhabitants notice that their village has vanished from most maps and a UFO-shaped drone starts flying overhead. There are forces that want to move them out of their homes, and soon a band of armed mercenaries arrive in town picking off the inhabitants one by one. A fierce and bloody confrontation takes place when the townspeople turn the tables on the villainous outsiders and they band together to protect their remote community, in a genre-bending twist. Screening of the 2019 film by Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles.

English and Portuguese with English subtitles. Available for rent via Regent Theatre. $12.

kinonow.com/bacurau-regent-theatre