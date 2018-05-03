Bad Singer - Good Singer

S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5

Author Tim Falconer and singer-songwriter Tyler Ellis explore the culture, science, joy and gut-wrenching fear of raising your voice in song. Presentation covers the importance of singing and why music means so much to us. 6:30 pm. Free. Everyone welcome. Drop in. No registration required. torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT325746&R=EVT325746

