Bain Honour Canoe Launch Ceremony

Bain Co-op Community Centre 100 Bain, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1E8

Launch of a dedicated canoe, painted by Indigenous illustrator Les Harper. Launch Ceremony followed by a Strawberry Ceremony by Wisdom Keeper Pauline Shirt. 11 am. Free.

This project is a special community art initiative, conceived in response to the 94 Calls to Action recommended by the Truth & Reconciliation Commission on the Residential School system.

Bain Co-op Community Centre 100 Bain, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1E8
