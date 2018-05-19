Bain Honour Canoe Launch Ceremony
Bain Co-op Community Centre 100 Bain, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1E8
Launch of a dedicated canoe, painted by Indigenous illustrator Les Harper. Launch Ceremony followed by a Strawberry Ceremony by Wisdom Keeper Pauline Shirt. 11 am. Free.
This project is a special community art initiative, conceived in response to the 94 Calls to Action recommended by the Truth & Reconciliation Commission on the Residential School system.
All Ages, Free
Community Events