Balcony And Terrace Container Gardening
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8
Learn about the challenges and solutions to gardening above the ground. Discussion will cover items to plan before you choose your plants, thinking about container types and your location. A Master Gardener will share ideas to address elevation, privacy, wind, colour, foliage and dramatic effects. 6:30 pm. Free. Hinton Learning Theatre, 3rd floor. torontopubliclibrary.ca
Info
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8 View Map
Free
Community Events