Ballet By The Water

Sharing the Stage, a residency at Harbourfront Centre with performances by the National Ballet, presentations of works-in-process, open rehearsals, free dance classes, panel discussions and four socially-distanced outdoor performances on the Concert Stage (Aug 25-28). Aug 9-29. 235 Queens Quay W. https://national.ballet.ca/Productions/Sharing-the-Stage
Location - Harbourfront Centre
Venue Address - 235 Queens Quay W