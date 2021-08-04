Ballet By The Water

COVID-19

Aug 4, 2021

Sharing the Stage, a residency at Harbourfront Centre with performances by the National Ballet, presentations of works-in-process, open rehearsals, free dance classes, panel discussions and four socially-distanced outdoor performances on the Concert Stage (Aug 25-28). Aug 9-29. 235 Queens Quay W. https://national.ballet.ca/Productions/Sharing-the-Stage

2021-08-09 to
2021-08-29

235 Queens Quay W, 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto

Concert or Performance

Dance

Harbourfront Centre

