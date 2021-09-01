Bambu feat. Kevin Faria, Jay Force, Mark Jones, Liam Keery

A brand new event series for all house music lovers, which transforms Toybox Toronto into an outer space jungle getaway. For the first time, the DJ booth is intimately placed in the centre of the dance floor. As patrons gather around the DJ, it creates a coliseum-like atmosphere, something brand new to the nightlife culture in Toronto. Sep 10, doors 10:30 pm. $20-$30. Toybox, 473 Adelaide St West. ticketweb.ca.