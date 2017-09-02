Bandits In The Valley

Todmorden Mills 67 Pottery, Toronto, Ontario

Tapestry Opera presents a site-specific multimedia opera by playwright Julie Tepperman and composer Benton Roark. Set in 1860s Toronto, it tells the story of a local bandit group, aided by a troupe of travelling Gilbert & Sullivan players, who attempt to steal a mysterious object from a wealthy citizen’s home in the Don Valley. 

Opens Sep 2 and runs to Sep 30, Sat-Sun various times, see website (no show Sep 17). Free (ticket required).

Info
Todmorden Mills 67 Pottery, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Stage
Theatre
