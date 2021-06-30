Barbara Cole – Appearances

- News
Photography exhibition, July 10-24 at Bau-Xi Photo.
In Appearances, Cole attributes her dreamlike photography to “portraits” of anthropomorphized flowers. As the title of the series suggests, these images ask what it means to possess a form (human or otherwise) and what is considered worthy to be the subject of an artist’s attention. bau-xi.com
