Jun 30, 2021

Barbara Cole – Appearances

Photography exhibition, July 10-24 at Bau-Xi Photo.

In Appearances, Cole attributes her dreamlike photography to “portraits” of anthropomorphized flowers. As the title of the series suggests, these images ask what it means to possess a form (human or otherwise) and what is considered worthy to be the subject of an artist’s attention. bau-xi.com

Location - Bau-Xi Photo

Date And Time
2021-07-10 @ 11:00 AM to
2021-07-24 @ 06:00 PM

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Bau-Xi Photo

