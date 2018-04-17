Barbara Cole

Difficult Placement brings together diverse interpretations of what it means to be a photographic artist in the expanded field. Artists: Cameron Lamothe, Katelyn Gallucci, Rachel Guglielmelli, Sebastián Rodríguez Besa and Nicolas Vo; curated by Greg McCarthy.

A CONTACT Photography Festival exhibition. Apr 17-May 31, reception 5-7 pm May 10 (collector preview 4:30 pm). FCP Gallery.