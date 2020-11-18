Barenaked Ladies – A Very Virtual Christmas

NOW MagazineAll EventsBarenaked Ladies – A Very Virtual Christmas

Livestream holiday concert. Dec 18 at 9 pm. $15-$20. https://sessionslive.com/bnl

2020-12-18 @ 09:00 PM to
2020-12-18 @ 10:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

