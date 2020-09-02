Barenaked Ladies: Red Rocks PPV livestream

Barenaked Ladies announce a pay-per-view live stream event featuring the multi-platinum band’s 2015 Red Rocks performance, to take place on Saturday, September 12 at 7 pm ET.

Recorded at the fabled Morrison, CO amphitheater in June 2015 during the Ladies’ Last Summer on Earth tour, the footage captures the rock icons’ incredible live energy, camaraderie and musicianship that stand as a testament to the band’s remarkable longevity in an ever-changing musical landscape. The live stream features a new exclusive interview where the band will discuss their most fun and memorable stories from performing at Red Rocks over the years, as well as commentary from Ed and Tyler throughout the show.

The show’s opening will be shown on the band’s Facebook and YouTube. From there you will be able to purchase a ticket for the rest of the show. Tickets are $15, at: https://2nu.gs/BNL

Barenaked Ladies released a special live album from this show. BNL Rocks Red Rocks features some of the band’s biggest hits and fan favourites and is available here: https://lnk.to/BNLRocksRedRocks.