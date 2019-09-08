Barrie 2 Baycrest Finish Line Carnival
Baycrest Health Sciences 3560 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M6A 2E1
Cheer on cyclists participating in Barrie 2 Baycrest at the Finish Line Carnival featuring a mini midway, prizes, food, music and more. The event will raise much-needed funds to support Baycrest. Noon-5 pm. $1.
b2b.baycrestfoundation.org/event-details/finish-line-carnival
