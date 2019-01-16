Barry Avrich: How I Get Things Done

U of T Rotman School of Management 105 St George, Toronto, Ontario

Getting It Done Speaker Series featuring Barry Avrich, Partner, BT/A Advertising; Producer and Director of Documentaries; Author and Philanthropist on "How I get Things Done". 5-6 pm. $28.95. Price includes 1 hardcover copy of his book, Moguls, Monsters And Madmen and 1 seat for the session. Please register in advance.

