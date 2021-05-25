Canadian Stage and High Park Nature centre host a 30-minute interactive presentation where they’ll cover all things bat – behaviour, habitat and favourite foods at the Amphitheatre. Audiences will then leave the Amphitheatre and explore High Park’s trails using hand-held bat detectors and, if lucky, may even hear the bats’ ultrasonic calls as they swoop and loop during their evening, mid-air forage and spot their silhouettes. Free. July 6 at 8:30 pm. August 3 at 8 pm. September 14 at 7 pm. $TBA. Reserve. https://www.canadianstage.com/shows-events/season/bat-night

The ampitheatre normally accommodates a capacity of 1,000+ guests. In 2021, the amphitheatre will welcome up to 100 patrons in physically distanced groups of one to four people from the same household. Capacity may fluctuate in response to public health guidelines.



Performances and events will generally be less than 90 minutes in length. Safety measures to be enacted in the park include a masking requirement, sanitization stations and protocols, timed entry to ensure physical distancing, as well as on-site health screening for entry, and dedicated safety officers. All precautions will be taken and protocols strictly observed, ensuring audiences and artists are safe and feel completely comfortable while enjoying their High Park experience.