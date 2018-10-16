Bat Out Of Hell: The Musical

Mirvish presents return engagement of the rock 'n' roll musical by Jim Steinman (producers: David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl, Randy Lennox and Tony Smith).

A young rebel falls in love with the daughter of a powerful man in a post-apocalyptic world in this rock 'n' roll musical. Opens Oct 14 and runs to Nov 4, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Wed 1:30 pm, Sat-Sun 2 pm (no performance on Oct 31 at 8 pm). $29-$225.

MINI REVIEW (from Oct 2017)

This thrashing, blood-pumping, fire-breathing spectacle barely ever stops to catch its breath, for better or for worse – though usually for better. Though the story runs thin, it doesn’t detract from the singing – and, holy hell, can this cast sing. But the real star is Steinman’s music. Too much is never enough, and Bat Out Of Hell is practically operatic. It’s unapologetically full throttle and a hell of a good time.