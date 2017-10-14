Bat Out Of Hell: The Musical

Mirvish presents the rock 'n' roll musical by Jim Steinman (producers: David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl, Randy Lennox and Tony Smith). A young rebel falls in love with the daughter of a powerful man in a post-apocalyptic world in this rock 'n' roll musical. Previews from Oct 14, opens Oct 25 and runs to Dec 24, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Wed 1:30 pm, Sat-Sun 2 pm. $29-$139.