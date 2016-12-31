Bay Street Ball

Dinner and dance in support of the Daily Bread Food Bank. Four-course first class dinner followed by dancing to hip-hop, top 40 and house with DJs Classick & Your Boy Brian. Midnight countdown, stand up comedy show, silent auction (with proceeds to The Daily Bread Food Bank) party favors and complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Dinner & dance $150, early bird admission $50, VIP packages available. Reserve. tinyurl.com/BayStBallNYE